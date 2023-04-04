Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAR opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

