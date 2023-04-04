Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,063 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

