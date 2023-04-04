Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

O opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

