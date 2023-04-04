Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

