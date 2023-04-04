Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $309,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

