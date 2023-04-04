Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHP opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $60.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.