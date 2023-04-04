Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.37.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

