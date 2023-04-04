First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 35,284 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,413,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 104,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.