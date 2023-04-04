First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 663 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

