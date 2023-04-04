Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

