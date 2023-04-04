Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYS opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

