Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $320.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day moving average is $277.17. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

