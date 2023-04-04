National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

