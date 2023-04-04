National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,022 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.
NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
