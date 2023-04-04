National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,022 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

