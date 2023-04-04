Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

