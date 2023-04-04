AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after acquiring an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

