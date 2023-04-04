First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $585,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

