First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 241 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

