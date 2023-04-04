National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $445.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

