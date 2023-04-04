National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,868 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson stock opened at $363.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.74. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.