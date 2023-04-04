National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,868 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %
McKesson stock opened at $363.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.74. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
