Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Inseego

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading

