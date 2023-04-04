Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $10,770,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

