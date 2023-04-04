Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $254.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Daktronics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
