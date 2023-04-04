51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

COE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

