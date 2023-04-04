iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

