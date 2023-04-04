Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 34,700,000 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.63. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $193.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,674 shares of company stock worth $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares worth $17,085,027. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

