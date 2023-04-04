CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

