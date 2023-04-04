Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Grows By 6.8%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

