Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rises By 6.7%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $314.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $418,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Charles A. Cowell acquired 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $165,230.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $650,608. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

