Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. Enviva has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

