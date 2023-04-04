Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.34. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

