Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of GNSS opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.34. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
