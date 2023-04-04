Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Grows By 6.5%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 706,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $64,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 325,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

