FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 59,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Articles

