Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 666,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cytosorbents

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

