Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.31).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.36) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Melrose Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 167.75 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,792.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.95 ($2.11).

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

