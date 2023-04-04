Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP):

3/31/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 921,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

