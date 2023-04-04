Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wayfair and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 4 14 10 0 2.21 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $53.14, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Onion Global.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Wayfair has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, meaning that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wayfair and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -10.89% N/A -34.52% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $12.22 billion 0.32 -$1.33 billion ($12.55) -2.86 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats Onion Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

