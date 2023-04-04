Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.