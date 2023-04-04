Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,900 ($36.02) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHEL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.98) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.60) to GBX 2,405 ($29.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.15) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,894 ($35.94).

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,394.50 ($29.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,425.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,371.79. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.46). The firm has a market cap of £164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($247,295.45). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

