Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DPW stock opened at €42.50 ($46.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.62. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

