ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENI. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ENI Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.51 ($14.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a 12-month high of €14.94 ($16.24).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

