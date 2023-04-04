Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $301.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.09. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $337.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

