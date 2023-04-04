9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
9 Meters Biopharma Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NMTR opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.36.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
