9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 9 Meters Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.