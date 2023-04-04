Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,290 ($16.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,300 ($16.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.77) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.03) to GBX 1,240 ($15.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,101 ($13.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.36, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,181.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,009.72. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,292 ($16.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,394.74%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

