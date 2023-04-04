Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) versus Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Head to Head Survey

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Duckhorn Portfolio and Drinks Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

97.8% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 14.61% 7.50% 5.15% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Drinks Americas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $372.51 million 4.96 $60.19 million $0.49 32.76 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mallard Holding Company, Llc.

About Drinks Americas

(Get Rating)

Drinks Americas Holdings Ltd. develops, produces markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by J. Patrick Kenny in September 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.