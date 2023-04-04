Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($157.61) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €125.86 ($136.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €112.84 ($122.65) and a 1 year high of €161.50 ($175.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €130.58.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

