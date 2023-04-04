The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,841. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

