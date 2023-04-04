Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $430.50.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.82) to GBX 461 ($5.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.72) to GBX 400 ($4.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

