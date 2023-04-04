Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

