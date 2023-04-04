Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Chardan Capital lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

